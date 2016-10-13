Liverpool Legends support charity night for Keech

Liverpool European Cup winning Legends Phil Neal, Terry McDermott and Jimmy Case attended a fundraising event at Crescent Hall, Luton, to help raise money for Keech Hospice Care.

Fans got to meet the players and the European Cup, which Liverpool won five times, was on show.

There was entertainment from singer Marc Kenny and comedian Mike Maguire and a raffle, with the proceeds going to Keech.

Vanessa Nelson, of Keech Hospice, said: “The hospitality and the support received from the community was extraordinary and thanked everyone who contributed to making this a success.”

The Mayor of Luton, councillor Tahir Khan, Bedfordshire Police, and the Voice of Anfield, George Sephton, were among the guests invited to the charity event.

Cllr Tahir Khan said: “Luton is a wonderful town where communities work together and tonight we can see the evidence of this”.

The event, which was organised by GSV Sports Management, highlighted Luton’s diversity and community cohesion through football.

Abu Nasir, CEO of GSV Sports Management, said: “We organise these events to bring fans and communities together through football.

“Luton is one of the most diverse communities in the country and has a large Liverpool FC fan base, but on Friday people from all walks of life joined together to support this event.

“It was one of the most amazing events in Luton for a long time and was a fantastic advert for the town.

“I was deeply humbled to see so many people from different backgrounds getting on well together, enjoying a wonderful evening and making new friends and supporting a good cause”.