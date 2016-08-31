Have you seeing missing Luton man?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a 49-year-old man from Luton.

Krzysztof Malec was last seen this morning (Wednesday 31 August) at his home in Russell Rise, but officers have grown increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Krzysztof, who is of Polish origin, is white and around 5’2”, slim, with blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit and black Lonsdale t-shirt.

If you believe you may have seen him or know where he is, call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number 153 of today (Wednesday).