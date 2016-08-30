Hospice opens its doors for birthday bash

One of Luton’s most popular charities is throwing open its doors and inviting you to join the party and celebrate its 25th birthday.

Live music and family entertainment will be rocking the beautiful gardens of Keech Hospice Care in Great Bramingham Lane, as the KeechFest garden festival takes place on Sunday September 11.

Keeping the party going on the KeechFest live main stage will be Oasis tribute band, Definitely Could Be, as well as a top Tom Jones tribute act and other professional bands with music from the 80s, Motown and the Rat Pack eras.

There will also be a special birthday RAF Spitfire flypast, as well as lots of children’s entertainment, a craft market and a bar and barbecue.

Nurse manager Shirley Gadsden, said: “Come along, celebrate and see inside your local hospice. Take a look around and enjoy the brilliant live music and family entertainment.”

Tickets are limited and available from reception, by calling 01582 492339, or at www.keech.org.uk/keechfest