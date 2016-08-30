Stores undertaking to support heart charity

A chain of funeral directors is showing its support for the British Heart Foundation’s Bag It Beat It campaign.

CPJ Field Shires branches in Luton, Dunstable, Letchworth, Baldock and Bedfordhave had their shop windows transformed to gather donations for the fight against heart disease.

Each window display features mannequins provided by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) dressed in goods donation bags and customers can drop off donated goods for the charity at any of the stores.

All donations will be collected and resold by the BHF to help raise funds to aid the research into life-threating heart problems.

Donation bags can be picked up from any of the CPJ Shires branches and taken home for filling.

The campaign is being supported by CPJ Field branches, championed by Donna Sullivan who heads up Shires’ community engagement.

Over the past year, Donna and her team have supported 15 charities and raised more than £5,000

Donna said: “This is a great campaign that increases awareness of the importance of keeping your heart healthy and enables unwanted items from homes to be turned into revenue for research, which ultimately saves lives every year.

“We are delighted that all six branches of Shires Funeral Directors will be supporting the British Heart Foundation, in this year’s Bag It Beat It campaign.”

Heart disease affects people of all ages and an estimated two million people are living with a heart condition in the UK today.

The British Heart Foundation has been tackling the issue with groundbreaking research for more than 50 years, and hopes to continue this well into the future, with the help of generous donations from the public.