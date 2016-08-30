Volunteers win support from bpha

The important role of volunteers in our community will be among those recognised in this year’s Pride in Bedfordshire awards.

Among the supporters this year is housing association bpha, who are sponsoring the Volunteer of the Year award.

A spokeswoman for bpha said: “bpha is a housing association committed to providing its customers with high quality, value for money services whilst continuing to develop sustainable and affordable housing. Our goal is to create places where everyone feels proud to live. We are a leading provider and developer of affordable homes – for rent, sheltered, residential care and shared ownership.

“bpha is about much more than just housing though. We are passionate about creating and maintaining thriving communities where people want to live. We work together with communities to improve opportunities, independence and quality of life for residents.

“Volunteers are an integral part of every community. With our own community volunteers dedicating over 2,500 hours each year to supporting local initiatives, we see first-hand the great work that they do. To mark bpha’s 25th anniversary in June 2015, bpha pledged to give staff one working day each year to support projects in the communities we serve. In just one year, bpha staff volunteered over 2,000 hours of their time.

“Volunteers do not get paid a penny for what they do, so it is important that their efforts are recognised and celebrated. For this reason, bpha is delighted to be sponsoring the Volunteer of the Year accolade at this year’s Pride in Bedford Awards.”

If you would like to find out more about how to become a bpha volunteer, please get in touch by calling 0330 100 0272 and ask for the community development team.

Our Pride in Bedfordshire 2016 awards are launched this year in association with the Harpur Trust and Costa, supported by Quantum Print.

The Pride in Bedfordshire awards will be presented at Bedford Corn Exchange on Thursday, November 3, with guest Jon Moses, a finalist in ITV’s Superstar.

Full details of how to nominate someone for an award is at http://bedsprideawards.weebly.com

>> Details of categories appear on our website.