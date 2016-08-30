Young people on track for a better future

Eleven young unemployed people from Luton, Stevenage, St Albans and Hertford have graduated from a Get Into Railways employability programme run by train company Great Northern and The Prince’s Trust.

The Prince’s Trust supports young people who have experienced difficulties finding or sustaining work. Many of them are in or leaving care, facing i homelessness or mental health problems, have struggled at school or have been in trouble with the law.

The youngsters, aged 18 to 25, attended a four-week programme, which included practical skills development, the chance to build their CVs and mock interviews with Great Northern staff. They then completed two weeks of practical work experience at railway stations.

The young people will now be reviewed against job vacancies within Great Northern

Iram, from Luton, said: “Through this course I now understand more about how the railway industry works. Thanks to all at Great Northern for helping me shine.”