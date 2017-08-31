London Luton Airport piling causes sleepless nights and ‘tsunami of complaints’

The council is investigating an alleged breach of planning consent by London Luton Airport’s operator, after noisy night-time building work caused a “tsunami” of complaints.

Upset Wigmore residents claim that they have not been able to get a good night’s sleep recently due to piling work that is taking place to build the airport’s new immigration hall.

Location of work. Credit: Google Maps.

The bleary-eyed residents complained to Luton Borough Council, who confirmed on Tuesday that airport operator, London Luton Airport Operations Limited (LLAOL), did not provide the council with detailed pre-information about the works in advance - the council was neither notified about the night works nor of any measures to mitigate the noise.

Luton Liberal Democrats have also been investigating the matter on behalf of the distressed residents.

Posting on the party’s Facebook page, Liberal Democrat Wigmore councillor, Diane Moles, claimed: “I am appalled at the disturbance residents of Wigmore and Crawley have had to put up with.

“Why does this work have to be carried out at night? I was told it was due to health and safety issues.

“Cargo planes take off throughout the night so where are the issues with daytime drilling?”

A Luton Borough Council spokesman, said: “The council has investigated as a priority.

“We can additionally confirm that detailed pre-information about these works had not been provided to the council by the operator in advance, as was required under the terms of a planning condition.

“The council was not notified of the night working, nor was it informed of measures to mitigate the noise, and therefore we did not have the opportunity to agree the proposals in advance.

“We have therefore written to the airport operator as a matter of urgency today (August 29) to advise that we are investigating an alleged breach of its planning consent.

“Unless the work ceases and a proposal for the works, including appropriate mitigation, is submitted to the Council for our agreement, we will have to consider enforcement action to remedy the breach and the harm that is resulting to the amenities of nearby residents.

“We have asked for confirmation that the operator’s contractors will cease piling at night until appropriate measures have been submitted and agreed by the council.

“We have just received notification from the airport operator that it will cease piling works until a formal notice has been submitted and it has been agreed how the works can recommence.”

A London Luton Airport Operations Limited spokesman, said: “We would like to apologise to all residents who have been affected by noise caused by overnight construction works at London Luton Airport.

“We can confirm that overnight works continue to be suspended and will be replaced with a plan to trial daytime piling works.

“We have made significant progress with the works already undertaken and working with our contractors, Luton Borough Council and UK Border Force we are confident we have now found a solution to undertake this complex work safely and without compromising security during the day.

“The daytime works will start on Thursday, August 31, between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

“Works are expected to complete by mid-September at the latest.

“We will continue to monitor noise in the area and will update the community if there are any changes to this plan.

“We thank our neighbours for their ongoing patience while we complete our transformation.

“This will bring benefits to our passengers, and the local community as well as the economy.”

If you have any further questions or queries please contact the LLAOL noise line on 01582 395382 or send an email to the address: email info@ltn.aero.

>Have you been affected by the works? Then please get in touch with the news desk and send us your thoughts.

Contact us at editorial@lutonnews.co.uk or call us on: 01582 798505.