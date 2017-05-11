Love Your Luton Market... and WIN £250 in shopping vouchers!

Luton’s Indoor Market, located within The Mall shopping centre, has been serving the people of this town since 1972.

To this day, Luton Indoor Market sells a multitude of products, from birthday cards to fruit and veg, hair extensions to fancy dress. Now you could be in with a chance of winning £250 to spend on the amazing assortment of goods available at your local market.

Love Your Local Market

One visitor said: “Luton Market has a wide range of food from all different cuisines from English to Italian and African to Jamaican.

“Also, there are shops including clothes shops and others such as unlocking your phone and keys cut etc. Owners of shops and staff members are friendly and food is at a reasonable price.”

Over the years, the residents of Luton have shown some incredible loyalty to the traditional market traders and independent entrepreneurs.

This summer to say ‘thank you’, the market, in conjunction with the Herald&Post, will be showing its customers their gratitude by offering a chance to win £250 in market vouchers!

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question...

Luton’s Indoor Market has been serving the town’s people since:

A. 1992

B. 1986

C. 1972

Send your answer by email to editorial@heraldpost.co.uk with MARKET COMPETITION clearly in the subject line. Alternatively post your entry to Market Competition, Luton Herald&Post, 39 Upper George Street, Luton, LU1 2RD. Closing date is next Wednesday night (May 17) at 11.59pm. Normal Johnston Press competition terms and conditions apply (see lutontoday.co.uk for full details).

Open Monday to Saturday, from 9am till 5pm, Luton Indoor Market can be found within The Mall, in the centre of the town. For further information about the market, please visit http://lutonindoormarket.com

If you’re looking for a new opportunity to start your own business or expand an existing business, why not start in your local market?

Setting up in a market is low cost, low risk and offers you great on-site support and assistance that you can’t find anywhere else! Email AbiAdesoji@wellingtonmarkets.co.uk or call 01582 721 617.