Lucia Hair and Beauty Salon marks 25 years

A salon in Luton celebrated 25 years by inviting clients to a butler bingo party.

Lucia Melillo, owner of Lucia Hair and Beauty, wanted to mark the occasion with a party to say thank you to her loyal clients, friends and family that have supported her over the years.

Lucia organised a party to celebrate 25 years of Lucia Hair and Beauty Salon

She opened the salon on High Town Road in October 1992.

Lucia said: “The last 25 years have been hard work but I have had a lot of fun along the way and I have met many lovely people and I enjoy the changing hair styles and colours.

“I have continually kept up to date with the latest L’Oréal training to keep my skills up to date and have received a master craftsmanship which I am very proud of.”

Clients that attended the party were given a free goody bag and helped raise £600 on the night.

Lucia added: “The salon’s 25th birthday party was a huge success, a lot of fun was had by all who attended and a huge £600 was raised which the salon will match and the money will be split between three great charities which guests chose on the night.”