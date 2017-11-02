Lucia Hair and Beauty Salon marks 25 years

A salon in Luton celebrated 25 years by inviting clients to a butler bingo party.
Lucia Melillo, owner of Lucia Hair and Beauty, wanted to mark the occasion with a party to say thank you to her loyal clients, friends and family that have supported her over the years.
She opened the salon on High Town Road in October 1992.
Lucia said: “The last 25 years have been hard work but I have had a lot of fun along the way and I have met many lovely people and I enjoy the changing hair styles and colours.
“I have continually kept up to date with the latest L’Oréal training to keep my skills up to date and have received a master craftsmanship which I am very proud of.”
Clients that attended the party were given a free goody bag and helped raise £600 on the night.
Lucia added: “The salon’s 25th birthday party was a huge success, a lot of fun was had by all who attended and a huge £600 was raised which the salon will match and the money will be split between three great charities which guests chose on the night.”
