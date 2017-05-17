Luton Airport cadets make history with medal win

A proud Luton Air Cadet Squadron has won a tough athletics competition, scooping a host of gold, silver and bronze medals.

The 10F ( Luton Airport ) Sqn stole the show, as they competed against other talented squadrons in the Wing Athletics Competition on Sunday, May 7.

The energetic youngsters faced a range of challenges at Bedford Athletic track, including, shot put, javelin, discus, the 800-metre relay, high jump, long jump, and races ranging f rom 100 - 1,500 metres.

Mike Simkins, executive officer at 10F (Luton Airport) Sqd, said: “If there’d been a gold medal for smiling they’d have won that, too!

“The squadron hadn’t won a Wing Athletics Competition for well over 10 years which puts this achievement into perspective. Everyone involved was ecstatic and very proud.”

The Air Cadets offers numerous activities, including climbing, target shooting, DofE, kayaking, and flying, and the group is open to all boys and girls aged 12-17.

Mike added: “We are keen to foster a spirit of adventure, develop personal leadership skills and build a sense of respect and good citizenship.

“At 10F we have three top spec flight simulation systems taught by an actual commercial pilot and cadets can gain a BTEC in Aviation Studies.

“We’re one of 30 Squadrons from across the Beds and Cambs Wing and competitions such as this create a great team spirit.”

Medal winners were: FS Legg, Cpl Cole, Cdt Jalil, Cpl Ellis, Cdt Newcater, Cpl Muumbo, Cdt Heyworth, Cpl Flemons, Cdt Elevique & FS Lewis.

10F (Luton Airport) Sqn parade on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the Cutenhoe Rd Learning Centre, Luton.

Visit: www.10f.org.uk