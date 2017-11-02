Luton apprentice is Young Woman Engineer finalist

A Luton technical apprentice has been nominated as a finalist for the IET’s Young Woman Engineer (YWE) of the Year award.

Sophie Caffrey, 20, from Leonardo, an international aerospace, defence and security company based at Capability Green, is proud to be part of the engineering industry awards, which celebrate their 40th anniversary this year.

Mick Harvey, the lead hardware engineer who nominated Sophie for the award said: “Sophie is highly self-motivated and has a natural curiosity to learn how things work and how she could improve their performance.”

The talented employee had no initial interest in engineering until she attended an apprentice open day at Leonardo, and after joining the team, ambitious Sophie went on to develop a test interface board for a brand new product.

Jo Foster, diversity and inclusion manager at the IET, said: “One of the difficulties in attracting women into engineering is the perception of engineering as a career. It’s often thought of as masculine, dirty and unglamorous. The reality is very different.

“Engineering is an exciting and highly paid career. It’s diverse, creative and offers the opportunity to do something life – or even – world changing.”

The winner will be announced at a ceremony on December 7 in London.

Tomorrow (Friday November 3), Leonardo is holding a Career Open Day in their Capability Site between 2pm and 6pm.