Luton artists under 25 wanted for HIV art competition

Talented young artists under 25 are asked to enter a competition creating artwork for World Aids Day.

Luton HIV Partnership is holding an under 25s art competition and the winner will receive £100 in shopping vouchers. The theme of the competition is HIV and the Future.

Any form of art can be used – painting, sculpture, poetry, spoken word, even rap and dance.

To enter, email alison.harbron@lgh.nhs.uk. All entries must be received by Friday, November 24. when they will be judged by contemporary artist Mandy Webb.

The winner will have their piece showcased at Luton’s World Aids Day event on Friday, December 1, at The Post Graduate Centre, University of Bedfordshire.

The free event runs from 11am and 4pm and everyone is welcome to pop in. There will be light refreshments and a buffet lunch.

Group entries are welcomed. For more information, contact Alison on 01582 497949.