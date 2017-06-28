Luton band Rylands Heath have new song ‘Rollercoaster’ played on ITV This Morning

A Luton band were delighted to discover that their new song was played by ITV This Morning.

During Tuesday’s show, indie-pop duo, Rylands Heath, had their new music played over footage of summer fashion recommendations by TV presenter, Gok Wan.

The song, ‘Rollercoaster’ was introduced by the show’s hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, putting Luton’s band on the map.

Member James Deacon, said: “It was a shock, we didn’t actually know it was going to happen on Tuesday. We suddenly noticed a load of Tweets online and rushed to the TV!”

Other half of the duo, Jack Cowap, said: “To go from having a song that only we’d heard to having it played on national television is really exciting.”