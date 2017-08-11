Luton bodybuilder Jenev Varghese guilty of abusing girl

A former championship body builder has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a child aged just four-years-old.

Jenev Varghese, 32, a personal trainer from Luton, was convicted of two counts of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 at Luton Crown Court today (Friday) after the jury in the trial returned a majority verdict.

During the trial the jury heard how Varghese sexually assaulted the young girl on a number of occasions and threatened to kill her family if she spoke out.

Detective Constable Samantha Shane, of the Bedfordshire Police Public Protection Unit, said: “Varghese took advantage of a young child in the worst and most sickening way possible and I am pleased that he will be made to pay for his actions.

“We are absolutely committed to tackling child sex abuse, clamping down on dangerous individuals such as Varghese while providing support and justice to victims. I’d like to praise the victim and her family for the bravery they have shown in coming forward and having to relive the experience in court.”

Varghese was been remanded in prison ahead of sentencing on 8 September.