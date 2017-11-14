Luton car park attendant left unconscious in brutal attack

A car park attendant was left unconscious following a vicious armed robbery in Luton.

The incident happened in the car park of Co-Op on the corner of Biscot Road and Saxon Road on tuesday, November 7.

At around 11am, a car park attendant was approached by two men, one wielding a large kitchen knife, who attacked him, leaving him unconscious and requiring surgery.

The suspects made off with a substantial amount of cash and the victim’s mobile phone.

One of the suspects is described as a white, in his mid-20s, slim, and with brown stubble. He was wearing a grey hooded top and blue jeans.

DC Brendan Street said: “This unprovoked robbery left the victim with nasty injuries. The incident happened at a busy time of the day and we understand a number of members of the public were in the area so we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Street on 101 quoting reference C/48394/2017. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.