Luton charity Azalea assisted by £66k grant from Lloyds

A Luton charity helping women on the streets will be able to do more work than ever before thanks to a £66,000 three year grant from Lloyds Bank Foundation.

The grant will fund an intervention exit officer who will provide intensive long-term support for those who wish to leave the sex industry, helping them to live safely in the community.

Ruth Robb, CEO of Azalea, said: “We are so grateful to receive this funding from the Lloyds Bank Foundation for an intervention exit officer (IEO). It will make a huge difference to our work supporting women to break free from sexual exploitation.

“Azalea sees many women who are desperate to leave the streets, but struggle to complete the journey. The IEO will help women make healthy choices that will enable them to leave sexual exploitation completely.

“Knowing there is someone dedicated to supporting them on this journey encourages hope and purpose. Through this grant, Azalea expects to see more women not merely exiting sexual exploitation, but also flourishing in the community.”

Azalea received one of 51 new grants made to small and medium-sized charities from Lloyds Bank Foundation’s Invest grants for 2016.

Paul Streets OBE, Chief Executive of Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales, said:

“Now, more than ever, specialist local charities are seeing an increase in demand for their services. Funding from grant makers such as Lloyds Bank Foundation can be lifeline many such small charities. We are pleased to get this new year off to a great start by supporting Azalea, whose work in the community is invaluable. We will be working even more closely with all the charities we support in 2017 to make sure their voices are heard.”