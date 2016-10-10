Luton child survivor in daring sky dive

A Luton fitness teacher and child abuse survivor who volunteers for the NSPCC Childline School Service is taking part in a daring charity challenge to raise funds for the organisation.

Petula Dennis will freefall at more than 120mph from 10,000ft when she joins The Big Sky Dive on Saturday, October 22.

She did the Gherkin Challenge in June, scaling 38 floors to the top of the London landmark – in spite of suffering from asthma.

Petula recalls: “That was tough. But I’m looking forward to the adrenaline rush with the sky dive.”

She’s passionate about what she does for the NSPCC and says: “All the proceeds will go towards its continued work of helping children and young people in putting an end to abuse.

“Every child has the right to a happy childhood and although we visit lots of schools to spread the message, many children are still falling through the net.

“Our role as volunteers is to empower them to notice the signs of the different type of abuse and to speak out to stay safe. We encourage them to talk to a grown-up or trusted adult if they become scared, anxious or frightened.

“If they have no-one else, the Childline Schools Service is always there for them, day and night. And knowing that gives me a sense of pride.”

> Sponsor Petula at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Petula-Dennis