Luton Community Housing residents strut their stuff on catwalk

There’s nothing like being sponsored on a course at Fashion Show Live Academy to boost self esteem, as two young women from Luton Community Housing – which put them forward for the programme – will testify.

Residents Jade and Kychia are already reaping the benefits of the 24-week £460 project.

LCH spokeswoman Daisy Craydon said: “Living at our hostels helps them get back on their feet, but the support they get by being part of the Academy enables them to believe in themselves again.

“We think the confidence they gain through this project will help them develop new skills, engage with new people and give them something to work towards.

“The ultimate goal is to help them back into employment, training or education and give them an opportunity to shine while building their own unique portfolio.

“Many who live in hostels lose their confidence due to the stigma of being in supported accommodation but this opportunity will allow them to realise their full potential.”