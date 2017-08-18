Luton Council opens Book of Condolence over Barcelona terror attacks

Luton Council has opened a book of condolence to express the town’s solidarity with the people of Barcelona following yesterday’s appalling act of terrorism.

This is available to sign in the Town Hall reception and online at www.luton.gov.uk

Leader Cllr Hazel Simmons said: “We were devastated to have followed the news yesterday of another horrifying incident targeting innocent people. This was an unprovoked and cowardly attack, and our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families and friends and everyone affected.”

A minute’s silence will be held at the start of the North Area Community Festival in Futures House, Marsh Farm tomorrow (Saturday) – supported by Luton in Harmony.

Everyone is invited to show their solidarity for the communities affected by this atrocity, by joining in this minute’s silence outside Futures House, The Moakes, Marsh Farm at 12noon.