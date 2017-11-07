Luton Courier Company supports charity challenge

A Luton Courier Company is sponsoring two brothers on their Atlantic rowing challenge. Fleet Transport Sameday, of Cradock Road, are supporting Greg Bailey, 26, and Jude Massey, 17, with a sponsorship of £5000.

The duo are hoping to raise £100,000 for the British Skin Foundation’s skin cancer research by taking on the 3,000 mile journey.

Carol and Paul Kent, directors of the courier company, have been trading in Luton for fifteen years. Paul said: “We are full of admiration for what the brothers are doing, what a fantastic but daunting challenge they face and we can’t wait to start following them on their journey.”

Carol added: “We are extremely proud and honoured to be sponsoring such a fantastic cause, one that is also so close to our hearts.

“My father was diagnosed with skin cancer three years ago. He underwent many operations and numerous rounds of radiotherapy which he faced with a huge amount of courage and dignity, he battled so bravely but sadly he lost his fight in June this year.

“The pain & devastation from losing the heart of our family is at times unbearable but in joining Greg and Jude’s cause we can at least feel as if we are helping in some small way.

“We hope that our sponsorship can help in raising awareness for skin cancer as well as adding our support to Greg and Jude as they embark on their momentous journey.”