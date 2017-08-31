Luton doctor’s Scilly swim to help cancer patients

A caring paediatrician is taking on a challenging swim round the Isles of Scilly to raise money for cancer patients at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

Dr Trevor Hedges will be taking on the 9.5 mile swimming mission over two days on September 4 and 5 in order to help fund two child oncology rooms at the hospital.

Dr Hedges, 39, said:“We currently have around 30 children undergoing chemotherapy who during their treatment can spend a significant amount of time in the two oncology cubicles.

“Due to their lowered immunity on chemotherapy making them more prone to infections, when they are admitted to hospital, they are unable to be nursed in the open ward or have full access to the play room.”

The work will see the oncology rooms transformed to include a wash area, play area, comfortable beds, temperature control, sensitive lighting, hidden storage of medical equipment.

> www.justgiving.com/fundraising/trevor-hedges1.