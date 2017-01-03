Luton engineer wins two music awards

A Luton woman who works as an e-commerce security engineer and who never learned to read a note has won two music awards.

Edewede ‘Wede’ Oriwoh was given the Panache Global Entertainment Award for outstanding achievement in music and community development as well as the C.Hub magazine award for best composer and music arranger.

She said she was “humbled and surprised” to receive the accolades.

Wede, who’s of Nigerian extraction, started singing in the church choir when she was very young.

She also began composing at an early age but only attempted to write down her compositions in 2014.

She explained: “I don’t have a formal knowledge of music theory but with the help of a software application I was able to represent my musical ideas.” Her ambition is to organise a competition to encourage and support unknown African composers, as well as reaching and mentoring wannabes via social media.