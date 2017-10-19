Luton engineering director on a mission to inspire girls to study STEM subjects!

A determined female engineering director hopes to inspire young Luton women to pursue careers in STEM subjects.

Kam Perry, Leonardo’s newly-appointed engineering director for their Airborne and Space Systems Division in the UK, is passionate about giving girls as much exposure to positive female role models as possible.

Female engineers still only represent nine per cent of the UK’s engineering workforce and Kam is on a mission to increase the diversity of applicants to their Luton engineering site.

A Leonardo spokeswoman, said: “If you speak to Kam, it is clear that her passion for engineering is matched by her commitment to encouraging the next generation of talent, which is why during her years at Leonardo she has championed our STEM activities such as Luton Robotic Games and Girls into Engineering Days.

“These events give girls the opportunity to build robots, solder, code and complete mechanical elements.

“Importantly they also get the chance to meet successful female engineers face to face and understand that women can work successfully in an engineering environment.”

Born in Dundee, Kam studied a degree in Mechanical Engineering at Salford University, before completing a postgraduate course at Cambridge University.

She worked first as a Mechanical Engineer, then as a Systems Engineer before becoming an Engineering Manager.

When asked about the core role engineers play in industry, Kam said: “Engineers use logic to find solutions to real world problems.”

Kam has seen at first-hand how people from a variety of different backgrounds can “enrich the working culture and improve innovation”.

Leonardo are holding their Career Open Day on November 3 in their Capability Green site from 2pm - 6pm, hoping Kam’s message will inspire a diverse range of applicants.