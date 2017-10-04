Luton family arson victims after flammable material pushed through letter box

A Luton family have been the victims of arson after flammable material was pushed through their letter box, and police are appealing for information.

The incident happened on Monday, September 25, in Maryport Road, between 1.45am and 2am, while the family were sleeping. They woke up after smelling smoke and found smoking material on a rug by the front door.

Detective Constable Mandy Godfree, investigating, said: “We are looking for witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the immediate area prior to, or around the time of, the offence. This is a concerning incident and it’s important that we find out who is responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference C/41147/2017 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.