Luton family escapes house blaze

A smoke alarm enabled a family to quickly and safely evacuate their home when it alerted them to a fire in their property.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire in Ivy Road, Luton at 9.25am on Thursday 1 June.

Crews from Luton and Stopsley responded quickly but the fire in the mid terrace property was already well developed on arrival.

Firefighters using breathing apparatus to protect themselves from smoke and fumes successfully brought the fire under control using fire hoses and a covering jet.

The first floor of the property was 50% destroyed by the fire and 100% smoke damaged.

The crews managed to prevent the fire spreading to adjacent properties or entering the roof.

Group Manager Steve Allan said: “This fire demonstrates how important it is to make sure that your home has a working smoke alarm.

“In this case the family were quickly alerted and were able to get out of the property and call us.

“No one was hurt and our crews were able to deal with the fire promptly and effectively.”