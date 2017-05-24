‘Luton Foodbank is here if you need our help!’

Luton Foodbank is reaching out to families in need and willing volunteers, as they hope to spread the word about the donation process.

The team, whose headquarters are based on York Street, have watched poverty and unemployment grow, with Biscot, Dallow, Northwell, High Town and Farley in the top 10 per cent of the most deprived wards in the country.

The charity offer emergency aid to people by supplying a food parcel containing enough to eat for three days.

Salma Khan, project coordinator, said: “I like going home on Fridays when Paul Turvey, our warehouse operative, tells us how many parcels we’ve given out. It is sometimes sad, but at the same time it shows we’ve helped people.

“33 per cent of users are in a short-term crisis (such as domestic violence or an unexpected payment). 36 per cent have an illness or disability.”

Food is donated at collection points in Luton, with a Foodbank van taking items to the York Street warehouse. Volunteers then sort the donations and log them by shelf life, before making up adult and child parcels.

Finally, the charity work with over 100 agencies, who refer people to claim a food voucher, and food is supplied from distribution centres.

Salma added: “The agencies we work with include schools, Luton Borough Council, and NHS, while we can put people in touch with the Citizens’ Advice Bureau.”

The charity also has volunteering opportunities for people with learning disabilities.

See: http://lutonfoodbank.org.uk/ or call: 01582 725838.