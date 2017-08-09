Luton friends’ gruelling trek for Oxfam and Gurkhas

A group of Luton GPs, teachers, students and friends have completed a 100km trek, raising £6,700 for Oxfam and the Gurkha Welfare Trust.

At the end of July, the friends completed the Oxfam Trailwalker UK, n “ultimate team endurance event,” in fewer than 30 hours, walking 100km across the South Downs Way in teams of four.

The £6,700 raised will go towards Oxfam, a charity whose aim is to alleviate global poverty, and the Gurkha Welfare Trust, whose mission is to provide aid to Gurkha veterans, their families and communities.

Dr Manraj Barhey, Luton GP, said: “The walk itself started on July 29 at 9am and we walked day and night – through pouring rain, through muddy fields and through truly challenging conditions!

“The Gurkhas were magnificent in encouraging us and the trek was the equivalent ascent to Snowdon and Ben Nevis and longer than two full marathons.

“I am glad that we will be able to help Oxfam and the Gurkha Welfare Trust in achieving their aims, whilst promoting walking as a good way to stay healthy.”

The teams included, Team Fit Bits: Sukhbir Barhey – safety consultant, Balraj Barhey – Kumon instructor, Kushy Barhey – student, Patrick Burns – student, Sukhwinder Barhey and Kyo Barhey (walk support crew); Team Sikh Skywalkers : Govind Barhey – student, Amreet Soora – radiographer, Harneet Soora – student, Karpal Soora – aftermarket project manager, Hardeep Barhey, Manjit Soora, Davinder Lotay, Satwinder Lotay, and Jaswant Ruprai (walk support crew); Team Run Fat Boys Run: Dr Abbas Zaidi – Luton GP, Munawar Jaffer – business consultant Sukhdev Ruprai – teacher, Dr Manraj Barhey – Luton GP, and Masuma, Kumail, Saami, Akber Jaffer and Paramjit Ruprai (walk support crew).