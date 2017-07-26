Luton girl Bisola write on as she’s a regional winner of National Young Writers’ Award

A Luton schoolgirl has been named a regional winner in the National Young Writers’ Award.

Bisola Erola, 13, who attends Barnfield Vale School, fought off tough competition from children all over the region with her clever story.

The entries were judged by TV presenter and adventurer, Steve Backshall, and over 10,000 children from across the UK took part.

Carey Ann Dodah, head of curriculum development at Explore Learning, who organise the competiton, said: “This year’s National Young Writers’ Awards attracted so many entries so Bisola should be very proud of her success.

“We were blown away with the amazingly creative, thoughtful and inventive stories.”

The competition is now in its ninth year, and the 2017 theme was ‘The Future’, with children challenged to write a 500 word story set in 3017!

Steve Backshall said: “The quality of the stories was beyond belief!

“If I didn’t know this was a competition for young writers, I’d believe I was reading the scribblings of Isaac Asimov or Philip K Dick, and while there were elements from the great works of science fiction, every story was original, and had its own sense of individuality.”

Explore Learning provides English and maths tuition to children aged four to 14, with 126 centres located across the country. They often run workshops in libraries.