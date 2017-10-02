Luton javelin thrower Joanna Blair suspended

A javelin thrower from Luton has been suspended by UK Athletics after failing a drugs test.

31-year-old Joanna Blair is a rising star of the sport and represented Great Britain at the European Athletics Team Championships in Lille over the summer.

UK Athletics stated: “Athlete Joanna Blair has been provisionally suspended from participating in athletics after being charged with having committed an anti-doping rule violation contrary to IAAF Anti-Doping Rule Article 2.1 (presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in an Athlete’s Sample).

“The provisional suspension was issued by UK Anti-Doping and is in accordance with IAAF Anti-Doping Rules.

“The individual now has the opportunity to respond to the charge against her including the right to a full hearing of the case.”