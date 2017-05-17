Luton Kia sales advisor competes in South Korea

A hardworking staff member from Luton and Dunstable’s Grovebury Cars is competing at an awards ceremony in South Korea.

Suzanne Tassell, Grovebury Cars Kia service advisor, Houghton Regis, will be taking part in the bi-annual Kia Skills World Cup 2017 held in Seoul later this month.

Representing the UK, Suzanne will face tough tests, as Kia service advisor finalists from around the globe will have three rounds to tackle: two are theoretical and the third is practical role play.

Suzanne said: “I am thrilled to be a part of this. I know the competition will be even tougher compared to what I have previously experienced, but I feel I am ready for the challenge.

“I am proud to represent both the UK and Grovebury Cars in this final. I thank Grovebury Cars for all of their support in making this possible for me.”

Suzanne has been working as a service advisor at Grovebury Cars for five years and won the silver medal in the UK competition.

Martin Camplin, managing director at Grovebury Cars, said: “We are so proud of Suzanne and all of her hard work. This is a massive achievement and no matter what happens in the World Cup final, Suzanne is already a winner for us at Grovebury Cars by getting this far! She has done us proud and we are 100 per cent behind Suzanne, we wish her all the very best for the final.”

David Hart, Kia Motors UK Ltd., customer experience manager, added: “The World Cup is designed to be a true test to the individual knowledge and interpersonal skills as a Kia Service Advisor. All of the final contestants are representing themselves and their Kia Dealership proudly. We have some extremely talented individuals representing the UK and we wish them all the very best in Korea.”