Luton lads on track for new career with Thameslink

Two young people from Luton are part of a quintet offered jobs with Thameslink after graduating from a scheme the rail company runs with the Prince of Wales’ charity, The Prince’s Trust.

They are Nathaniel Lewis, 20, and Paul Potter, 24.

All were struggling to find work but after the four-week course are now set on a career path in customer services.

Nathaniel, who had work experience at St Albans, said: “It really built up my self-confidence. The staff talked to me with respect and I want to work with Thameslink as it’s such a great family.”

Paul, from Leagrave, who’s now working at Luton station, said he’d constantly tried to get a role in customer services and was elated to be doing the job he’d always wanted.

He added: “I loved every minute of the course and even got to help young people use the railway and gain independence during a Try the Train experience.”

The Get Into Railways programme gives those aged between 16 and 25 vital skills to help them find work in any industry, with a specific focus on the railway.