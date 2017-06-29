Luton lady’s botched eyebrow job featured on Channel 5 documentary

A Luton woman has appeared in a Channel 5 documentary, after a botched eyebrow treatment at American Nails left her looking “like a monster”.

Harleigh Kay, 20, of Luton, had a party in her diary, so took a trip to the Park Street beauty salon to treat herself.

She had an eyebrow wax and tint, but had to be rushed to A&E after she suffered a serious allergic reaction to the tint, her eyebrows burning.

Harleigh, speaking in last night’s Channel 5 documentary, entitled Where There’s Blame, There’s a Claim, said: “I think it’s disgusting that ...they can do this to innocent people who are just trying to feel beautiful.

“When I got home from having the treatment done I was quite concerned that my eyebrows were still really red, like they’d just been waxed.

“When I woke up on the Monday morning...I looked like a monster.”

American Nails offered the family £200 compensation, but the family refused to accept it, going instead to a personal injury lawyer.

It emerged that Harleigh was allergic to PPD, a common hair dye chemical, which could have been discovered if the beauty salon had performed a patch test.

American Nails admitted liability for botched treatment and Harleigh was awarded compensation.

The Luton Herald and Post approached the salon for a statement, but American Nails declined to comment yesterday.

The show aired last night on Channel 5 at 9pm, but will be available on their website so you can find out what happened to Harleigh’s brows.