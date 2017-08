Detectives from the Metropolitan Police have charged a Luton man over a terror attempt near Buckingham Palace last Friday.

Mohiussunnath Choudhury, 26, of Luton, was charged today with an offence of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Three police officers suffered injuries in the attack on Constitution Hill on Friday, 25 August.

Mr Choudhury will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today.