Luton man charged with drug trafficking offences

A man has been remanded in custody following a raid at a house in Luton.

Daniel Idiabeta, 19, of Oakley Road, Luton, was arrested on Tuesday (January 17) after a quantity of cocaine was found when a warrant was executed at a property.

He was subsequently charged with three drug trafficking offences and appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday where he was remanded in custody pending further court appearances.

Idiabeta was arrested by officers from the Bedfordshire Police Boson team, who have executed a number of successful warrants recently, seizing drugs, cash, and firearms, and making multiple arrests.