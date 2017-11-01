Luton man convicted of sexually abusing girl

A man has been convicted of sexually abusing a young girl following a trial at Luton Crown Court.

Ben Storey, 24, of Moor Pond Close, Bicester, was found guilty of four counts of sexual touching and two counts of assault by penetration on Friday (27 October).

Storey, originally from Luton, assaulted the young girl on a number of occasions in 2016.

He was arrested when the child told her mum about the abuse who then contacted the police.

Detective Constable Stephen Francis said: “Storey took advantage of his victim’s young age and the trust of her whole family by sexually abusing her many times, hoping that she wouldn’t speak out about it. Fortunately she did and Storey has now been convicted of this sickening abuse.

“We absolutely will not tolerate child sexual abuse in Bedfordshire and we’re working hard to bring those responsible to justice, while educating parents and children alike on the topic, as well as how to spot the signs of child sexual abuse.

“We’d recommend visiting the NSPCC website which has many resources available for parents about how to speak to your children about this important topic.

Storey has been remanded in custody until sentencing on 24 November.

To report concerns around child sexual abuse, call police on 101. For information, support, and guidance, visit the NSPCC website or call them on 0808 800 5000.