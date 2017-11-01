Luton man faces prison after domestic abuse offences

A Luton man has been sentenced to three years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to a string of violent offences against his ex-partner.

Daniel Owens, 29, of Kingsland Road, Luton, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault, one count of causing damage to a property, one count of sending threatening messages and one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm following the spell of abuse which took place over a spell of five months earlier this year. He was sentenced on Friday (October 27) at Luton Crown Court.

Detective Constable Nicola Austin, from Bedfordshire Police’s Emerald team, said: “Daniel Owens displayed a concerning pattern of behaviour which escalated rapidly over short period of time. Domestic abuse in any form is unacceptable and this kind of behaviour won’t be tolerated in our county.

“We are pleased that Owens will now spend time behind bars, during which we hope he will reflect on his actions.

“We hope this sentencing will encourage other victims of abuse to come forward and want to send a strong message of reassurance to others subjected to abuse that help and support is available. Please speak out, we can help and we are committed to bringing offenders to justice.”

If you are concerned about someone or are being subjected to abuse please call police on 101. If the crime is in progress or in if someone is in danger, always call 999.