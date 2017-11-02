Luton man gets community order after verbally abusing Asian men, ‘insulting their religion and race, and describing them as terrorists’

A man has been made subject to a community order after pleading guilty to racially abusing a group of Asian men.

Daniel Baldwin, 31, of Whitby Road, Luton, was in George Street, Luton, in the early hours of June 4 2017 when he verbally abused a group of men, insulting their religion and race, as well as describing them as terrorists.

Last Thursday (October 26) he pleaded guilty to the offence and was made subject to a community order which places him under a curfew, as well as being ordered to pay £170 in costs and a victim services.

Hate Crime Sergeant James Hart said: “We will not tolerate hate crime. It is never acceptable for someone being abused because of their race, religion, gender, age, ethnicity, or sexuality, and we are committed to tackling those who target others in this way.”