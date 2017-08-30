Luton man gets the shave to donate eight plaits to Little Princess Trust

A 25-year-old man who has been growing his hair for ten years visited Sadler Hair salon to get the chop on Saturday, so he could donate it to charity.

Fred Two, of Luton, decided it was time for a new hair style and came up with the idea to raise money for charity at the same time.

Fred shaved off his hair to donate it to the Little Princess Trust and raise money for the charity

His hair made eight donation plaits for the Little Princess Trust, and he raised £400 for the charity that produces wigs for children who are undergoing cancer treatment.

Sadler Hair salon, on Stuart Street, works with Little Princess Trust, having passed along many people’s donated hair.

If you want to make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fred-two