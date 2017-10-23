Luton man jailed for child porn

A Luton man was jailed after police found indecent images and extreme pornography on several devices at his home.

Thomas Edwards, 28, of High Town Road, Luton, was sentenced to eight months in prison after being found guilty of making indecent images of children on Friday (October 20) at Luton Crown Court.

Edwards was arrested after officers seized two laptops and a USB stick during a search warrant at his home. After a thorough investigation, officers found several indecent images, some of which being of the most severe category.

Investigation Officer Dave Paton, from the force’s Internet Child Abuse Investigation Team (ICAIT), said: “Despite this being Edwards’ first offence, the severity of the content led to his conviction. The viewing and sharing of indecent images is a crime which causes real harm – causing severe trauma to countless children as a result of the thousands of people wanting to see such images.

“Resources are available for those who are worried about either their own, or someone else’s behaviour or thoughts, and I think it’s really important that we let people know that help is available in a bid to help reduce the risk of the offending.”