Luton paedophile Delroy Henton jailed for 20 years

A paedophile from Luton has been jailed for 20 years after being found guilty of raping a young girl.

Delroy Henton, 61, of Wolston Close Luton, was sentenced on Friday, September 8, at Luton Crown Court after being found guilty of three counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

Henton’s abuse began when the girl was just 10 years old and continued for several years.

He sexually assaulted and raped her on several occasions until she confided the abuse to an adult. Police then launched an investigation and Henton was arrested.

Det Con Tom Pantony, who led the investigation, said: “This was an absolutely sickening case of child sexual abuse. Henton subjected his victim to a period of four years of horrific abuse, and I’m pleased that the sentence reflects the severity of his offences. This should act as a stark warning to anyone that thinks that child sexual abuse is acceptable or that they will get away with it.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the bravery of the victim in coming forward, and I hope we have achieved some sense of justice and closure for her. We are dedicated to tackling child sexual abuse, and I hope this gives others the confidence to come forward knowing that you will be supported and justice can be achieved.”

If you’re worried that a child you know is being subject to child sexual abuse, please contact police on 101. You can also call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 or visit the NSPCC website for further advice and support