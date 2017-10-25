Luton police officer who battled brain tumour is remembered

The wife of a Luton police officer has spoken out about the need for more research into brain tumours after the disease killed her brave husband.

Carrie Holbrook of Great Paxton, St Neots, attended the UK Brain Tumour Symposium in Milton Keynes on Thursday, October 12, to speak the audience about how she lost her husband, Steve Holbrook, when he was just 37, and of the need for greater support for research and for the families of those affected.

Steve, who was a police officer in Luton for 15 years, died from a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain tumour on November 30, 2016, just 21 months after diagnosis.

Despite battling through brain surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, nothing could stop the tumour, and the young father left behind his two children, Emma and Mason, who were seven and four respectively at the time.

Carrie said: “It was comforting to hear that advances are being made, although any improvements in treatment are all far too late for Steve.

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.” >braintumourresearch.org