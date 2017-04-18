Luton rapper Dizzle shows his soft side

A Luton rapper whose music videos have had more than 50,000 hits on YouTube has revealed his soft centre – he bought more than 200 Easter eggs from Aldi for young patients at the Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

Twenty-six-year-old Dizzle from Farley Hill wanted to put something back into the community he’s passionate about, and hopes that his actions will encourage other youngsters to get involved.

He started writing songs at an early age and soon found he could express how he was feeling and what was happening around him through rapping.

Joining the More2Music team last year gave him the solid foundation he was looking for and he now channels his music videos through various online platforms, including LinkUpTV.

More2Music has a teaching project with school children on the Isle of Wight which is proving very successful.