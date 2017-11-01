Luton robber jailed for nine years

A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after a series of business robberies in Luton.

Michael Matthews, 27, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court yesterday after being found guilty of robbery.

The first offence took place on 15 May at the Easy hotel in Guildford Street where he threatened a member of staff before taking money from the till.

The second offence was on 25 May where he smashed the glass screen at William Hill Bookmakers in Kimpton Road before taking off with some money.

On May 26, Matthews was with another person when he robbed Tony’s Off Licence in Russell Street and made off with some cash. Thankfully police dog Tucker and his handler were in the vicinity, and were able to detain Matthews.

DC Dan Matcham said: “We’re delighted that this series of offence was taken seriously and that Matthews received a custodial sentence.

“It’s thanks to police dog Tucker, his handler, along with the courage shown by the victims and witnesses, that we were able to arrest him and that subsequently justice has been done. Tackling robberies is a key priority for the force and we hope that this sentence acts as a warning to anyone who is tempted to carry out similar offences.”