Luton robber who stole from prostitute is jailed after used condom identifies him

A Luton man who had sex with a prostitute and then robbed her using an imitation gun has been jailed after DNA from a used condom at the scene identified him.

Mohammed Sillah, 18, of Bembridge Gardens, Luton, arranged to have sex with a woman for money at a house in Bedford in February.

Despite wearing black gloves throughout his time at the property, Sillah left his condom in a bin before threatening the victim and a friend with an imitation gun.

He made off with cash, a mobile phone, computer consoles and a collection of watches, but Bedfordshire Police were able to identify Sillah from his DNA left at the scene.

On Thursday, October 19, he was sentenced at Luton Crown Court to five and a half years imprisonment.

Det Con Matt Stonnell said: “This was a pre-planned attack, and a highly distressing crime against a woman in an extremely vulnerable situation. Violent crime will not be tolerated at Bedfordshire Police and we are committed to pursuing those responsible.

“This is a fitting sentence for a dangerous man who thought nothing of frightening his victims with what they perceived to be a viable firearm. I hope this result reassures people that we take reports like this extremely seriously, and will do all we can to bring offenders to justice and protect victims of crime.”