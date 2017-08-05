Luton Robotic Games fire interest in STEM subjects!

Hundreds of school children and air cadets gathered at Leonardo, an aerospace engineering company, to compete in the Luton Robotic Games.
The children visited the Capability Green site last month to create customised hand-built robots, whose capabilities were then tested with challenges.
The event was the brainchild of former Leonardo employee, Peter Bennett, director of the Rampaging Chariots Guild, to increase interest in STEM subjects.
