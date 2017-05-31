Luton’s Dunola visits G(irls) 20 Munich Summit

A former Putteridge High School pupil is representing the UK at the G(irls) 20 Summit in Munich.

Dunola Oladapo, 22, who has lived in Stopsley for 11 years, will be heading to Germany to meet her fellow representatives, as they aim to strengthen the global economic participation of women.

Dunola submitted a video when she applied for the Summit. She answered the question: How do you empower others to be the best version of themselves?

Dunola and the determined G(irls) 20 participants will be completing a series of workshops and events from June 16, leading up to the Summit on June 21, after which their solutions will be presented in the form of a communiqué and given to G20 leaders.

Dunola said: “I’m excited about a lot of things. I’m looking forward to meeting all the delegates and being able to share our ideas. I can see what motivates them and we can help each other in our work.

“I’m also looking forward to the workshops; for example, they will be teaching us how to pitch our ideas and I will have the right people to hear them.

“It will help us empower others through our projects.”

Dunola graduated from the Royal Holloway University of London in 2016. She has a First Class Honours in BSc Economics. It was a proud day for her parents - her mum changed outfits twice!

After the Summit, delegates return home and put their ideas into action by designing and executing their own initiative or partnering with another enterprise.

Dunola has big ambitions and would like to empower the young women of Luton, planning to work with schools by giving presentations and mentoring sessions, hopefully for free, whilst also running her own website.

Dunola said: “The gap between what schools are teaching and what is needed in a 21st-century economy must be addressed, so that young women are fully equipped for future opportunities.

“I will be calling on G20 leaders to combat all forms of sexism. We need to increase female participation in STEM subjects and to challenge unconscious bias.”

Dunola has a very supportive family, with her Mum, Dad, brother Daniel, and sisters Dami and Nimi all cheering her on. Here, it is Dami's 10th birthday. (Dami is now 14.) Dunola's other sister Nimi is studying chemical engineering in Sheffield University and is the president of Women in Engineering society.

Dunola recently gave a speech at Buckingham Palace as part of the #iWill fund, which aims to ensure 60 per cent of young people in the U.K. are involved in some meaningful social action by 2020.

Dunola said: “We spoke about many things and our patron HRH, Charles, Prince of Wales, commended me on the impromptu speech I gave on the importance of representation.

“If more young people from Luton see role models of similar backgrounds like myself benefitting from social action, they will be more likely to engage in youth social action.

”Rob Wilson MP, the UK minister of culture, media and sport, also attended and is next to me in the photo.”

Dunola's Year 11 photo at Putteridge High School, Stopsley.

At Putteridge High School, Dunola, originally from Nigeria, made sure staff and pupils celebrated Black History Month.

Dunola works for Morgan Stanley as an FX Trade Support Analyst in London, crediting her family as her inspiration.