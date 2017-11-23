Luton’s Eva shares 100th birthday with royal wedding anniversary

A Luton woman celebrated her 100th birthday – and she was delighted to share her special day with Her Majesty The Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary.

Eva Baldwin celebrated her milestone surrounded by family at The Cross Keys, Pulloxhill, on Sunday, before being visited again on her special day of November 20.

Eva and one of her very special birthday cakes.

The family get togethers were a great success, and Eva was also delighted to receive a card from The Queen.

Her son, Alan Baldwin, 70, said: “She loved the day on Sunday, and we met up and celebrated with lots of cousins and young children!

“The pub had a marquee at the back and there was a very nice atmosphere and food.

“On Monday, some of the family went up to see her and there was another cake to eat and lots of cards. There’s not a lot of cards you can buy for a 100 year old – the designs kept doubling up!”

Eva (front, middle) on Sunday. She also has 75th and 76th wedding anniversary cards from The Queen. Alan says Eva likes to keep active; when at The White Hart , George still worked at his shoe shop and Eva had lead role at the pub!

Eva lived in the Islington area before being bombed out of house and home twice during World War Two, so with her husband George, her mother and her father, the family moved to Luton – Eva and George to Kingsway Road and her parents to Sundon village.

George opened a shoe repair shop called A1 Footwear in Granville Road, while Eva worked firstly at Danish Bacon, Welwyn, then at Laporte’s factory in the catering department for the directors.

Finally, the hardworking couple took on The White Hart pub in Sundon village for seven years before retiring, married for 76 years before George passed away in 2014.

Alan said: “At the age of six months old Eva lost two brothers during World War One in 1918 within two months of each other, never meeting up.

“Later in life, when mum and dad settled in Luton, they never regretted moving.

“They both loved dancing and did so into their 80s, and as a teenager mum was also an accomplished diver, taking part in many competitions.

“I think her secret of long life is hard work – ‘keep going’!

“She doesn’t walk with a stick, doesn’t smoke, likes chocolate and only wears glasses for reading. She’s an unbelievable woman.”

Eva had five children and is now grandmother to 12 children and great grandmother to 13.