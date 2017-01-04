Luton’s in the top ten fining fly-tippers

Luton Borough Council has issued 39 fixed penalty notices to fly-tippers since May, putting it in the national top ten, according to a freedom of information request.

Luton came ninth in the list, Newham Council was top of the list issuing 135 fixed penalty notices. Neighbouring Central Bedfordshire Council has only issued one fixed penalty notice to fly tippers since May.

The list is made of local authorities who responded to a freedom of information request with responsibility for fly-tipping and the number of fixed penalty notices they have issued. In May, local authorities were given greater powers to tackle fly-tipping, meaning fines of £150-£400 could be issued to those caught illegally dumping waste.

A spokesperson for Luton Borough Council said: “Fly-tipping is extremely anti-social behaviour which blights communities and is also illegal. Luton Council has not only embraced the new powers made available last year, we have also made this activity a priority by introducing our new Neighbourhood Enforcement Officer teams. We will always look for evidence where fly-tipping occurs and prosecute where possible in order to rid our streets of this menace on behalf of residents.”