Luton’s inspirational Kevin donates his 100th pint!

A kind-hearted Luton man is celebrating a landmark achievement after giving blood for the 100th time.

Kevin Moore, 50, of Tenth Avenue, visited Luton Donor Centre on September 19 to help the life-saving NHS service for the 100th time, a service which requires an incredible 6,000 donations a day to meet the needs of patients across England.

The father-of-two has been donating for nearly 30 years, giving his first blood after his newborn baby son inspired him.

Kevin said: “I first donated in 1988, the year my oldest son, Steve, was born.

“He was born with a disability and is a ‘right-sided hemiplegic’, meaning the bones on the right side of his body are very weak.

“I thought if he ever needed anything, I wanted it to be there. I wanted to help others and donate three or four times per year.”

Kevin attended an awards ceremony in London for the 75th donation where he was presented with an obelisk, and now hopes to attend one in recognition for the ‘big 100’.

The determined Lutonian has “only ever missed donations a few times”, once because his blood pressure was a bit low, and once because he had just had his broken right ankle pinned.

Kevin now aims to be a platelet donor, too, while encouraging others to give blood.

He has a wife, Rosie, 59, and another son called Keith, aged 24. Steve and Keith haven’t followed in their father’s footsteps and donated... yet!

Visit: www.blood.co.uk to find out about donation.