Luton’s Jamie on a roll to win European dealer championship

A former Lealands High School pupil is on a roll to win the European Dealer Championships currently taking place in London.

Jamie Cummins, 27, from Leagrave thought he was on top of the world when he took the UK casino dealer title in February. But now he’s aiming even higher - and hopes to be crowned best in the business later this week.

The highly successful roulette, blackjack, poker and punto banco dealer trained in Luton before moving to the Park Lane Club and Mayfair’s Ritz Casino.

He said: “The skills required nowadays are tough to master and you need to be on top of your game 100 percent of the time.”

And although he works most weekends and public holidays, there are pluses – no early mornings, no traffic when he drives home and a very sociable lifestyle.

His main motivation for taking part in the European championships was to represent the Ritz Club and showcase the UK’s high standards.